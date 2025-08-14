Ravens announce plans to hold watch party at M&T Bank Stadium for season opener

BALTIMORE — It's almost that time, the Baltimore Ravens will start their regular season action soon and they are bringing the season in the best way they know how.... a party!

The team announced Thursday that they will be hosting a 2025 Watch Party for their Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills on September 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

A live broadcast of the game will appear on the Stadium's RavenVision video boards throughout the night.

But before the game, fans will be able to enjoy a performance by platinum-selling hip hop duo, the Ying Yang Twins.

There will also be appearances from Baltimore Ravens legends, cheerleaders, Poe, and the Marching Ravens.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and fans will be able to park for free, with an event ticket, in Lot B/C, which is located outside Gate A.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.