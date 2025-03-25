Ravens announce details for Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are making sure you have a place to watch night one of the NFL Draft.

On April 24, the organization will hold its official Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium.

It will be a ticketed event and will begin at 7:30 pm.

This year's draft party will occur on the Caesars Sportsbook Club Level of the stadium.

Officials say fans are invited to celebrate the newest addition of the franchise.

Since the draft will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Ravens decided to adopt Green Bay-related features to "emulate the rich culture and flavors of Green Bay in Baltimore."

Fans will be able to watch live coverage of the draft with expert analysis, view stage programming that will feature Ravens players and legends, see the Ravens cheerleaders, Poe, and the Baltimore's Marching Ravens in action and get the opportunity to participate in giveaways, photo opportunities and autographs.

One lucky fan will even have a chance to win $100,000.

Tickets are available here for $25.