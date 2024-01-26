Watch Now
Ravens activate TE Mark Andrews from IR before Sunday's AFC Championship game

Jeff Dean/AP
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) huddles with teammates during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 26, 2024
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson should have another offensive weapon at his disposal this Sunday against the Chiefs.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was activated from the injured reserve list Friday, and is poised to play in the AFC Championship game.

The three-time Pro Bowler returns after suffering a major ankle injury during week 11 of the regular season.

In his absence Isaiah Likely has stepped up big for Baltimore, scoring five touchdowns.

Prior to going on the shelf Andrews recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

Kick off is scheduled for 3pm at M&T Bank Stadium, with the winner heading to Super Bowl LVIII.

