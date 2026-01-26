Notre Dame's defensive backs coach Mike Mickens joins the flock

BALTIMORE — In the spirit of bringing lockdown defense back to Baltimore, Ravens head coach Jessie Minter has made his first pick.

Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens is flying with the flock.

According to the Ravens website, Mickens is known for working with Sauce Gardner at Cincinnati, Benjamin Morrison, Xavier Watts, and none other than Ravens superstar safety Kyle Hamilton.

In his time with Notre Dame, Mickens is credited with creating one of the best secondaries in college football.