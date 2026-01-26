Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Notre Dame's defensive backs coach Mike Mickens joins the flock

Cent Michigan Notre Dame Football
Michael Caterina/AP
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens yells during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Cent Michigan Notre Dame Football
Posted

BALTIMORE — In the spirit of bringing lockdown defense back to Baltimore, Ravens head coach Jessie Minter has made his first pick.

Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens is flying with the flock.

According to the Ravens website, Mickens is known for working with Sauce Gardner at Cincinnati, Benjamin Morrison, Xavier Watts, and none other than Ravens superstar safety Kyle Hamilton.

In his time with Notre Dame, Mickens is credited with creating one of the best secondaries in college football.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc.
