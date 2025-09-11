NFL says no discipline for Lamar Jackson after he shoved a fan back during a loss at Buffalo

BALTIMORE (AP) — The NFL is not planning any discipline for Lamar Jackson after Baltimore's star quarterback exchanged shoves with a fan last weekend in a loss at Buffalo.

“The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday.

Several Ravens were celebrating behind the corner of the end zone after a touchdown. A fan reached out and gave receiver DeAndre Hopkins a little shove to the helmet, then did the same to Jackson, who pushed him back with two hands to the chest.

Jackson apologized to the fan Wednesday. The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

Coach John Harbaugh defended Jackson this week, and he said Wednesday he and general manager Eric DeCosta had spoken to Jackson about the incident.