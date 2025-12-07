New week, same cleats, Ravens get beat by the Steelers 27-22

BALTIMORE — The Ravens drop another one to an AFC North Rival.

Baltimore tried to mount a comeback against the Steelers but fell short 27-22 at home.

Ravens Offense:

Lamar still looks to be recovering from his plethora of lower-body injuries. He is still missing routine throws.

Number 8 also threw an interception in the second quarter trying to get the ball to Rasheen Ali after being flushed out of the pocket.

The Ravens seem to dislike running the ball to the outside, which is where they’ve had the most success with Henry and Mitchell.

Instead, they run into the teeth, the strength of most NFL defenses.

Most notably, Keaton Mitchell gashed the Steelers on a pitch play for 55 yards before he left the game with a knee injury.

Last week, Mitchell punched it in against the Bengals on an outside run.

Even though Derrick Henry had 25 carries, he needed more. It felt like he was missing for large chunks of the game.

Holes in the offensive line:

Guard Daniel Faalele continues to get beaten.

On most downs, it appears he doesn’t know who he should be blocking, what the play is, where he is, or what day it is.

There's a pile of tape already amassed that shows him completely whiffing on run and passing plays this season alone.

Too many plays are dead before they start because he missing his assignment by a mile.

Ravens Defense:

Ravens' secondary was getting tormented for most of the afternoon.

Rodgers looked 10 years younger as the virtually non-existent Ravens pass rush gave him all day in the pocket. Pittsburgh got everything they wanted on the perimeter, sailing the ball over the heads of Ravens defenders.

By the third quarter, Rodgers had 280 yards passing.

He would end the day with 284 yards and one touchdown.

The Zebras:

The highlight that all but decided the game was a catch by Isiah Likely that was ruled a TD late in the 4th quarter but overruled on a second look by the refs as an incomplete pass.

Likely took two steps in the end zone and it’s ruled incomplete ? Lmao ravens are getting robbed pic.twitter.com/YeRNEWhH4m — John (@iam_johnw) December 7, 2025

The second most critical call, which swung the momentum, was a phantom unnecessary roughness call against Travis Jones, which takes the Steelers from kicking a field goal to eventually getting a TD.

Ravens now at 6-7 will face the Bengals next week.