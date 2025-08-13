Michael Phelps RSVP's to Ravens players request for swim lessons

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's own Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic swimmer in history appears have found a new retirement job.

Teaching Ravens players how to swim!

It all started when corner back Marlon Humphrey posted a video on social media inviting Phelps to training camp.

The video starts off with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley inside a swimming pool at the Ravens training complex, saying "Hey Mr. Phelps, we have a problem!"

Behind him, Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton appears stating "Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim?"

Kicker Jordan Stout follows-up suggesting a solution, at which point Humphrey renews calls for Phelps to hop in the pool with them.

It didn't take long for the 23 time Gold Medalist to respond.

Phelps indeed showed up, joining the Ravens at Loyola University's Aquatic Center where he taught the team a few tricks.

After their little lesson, Humphrey tweeted "Found out today I cannot swim as fast as Phelps, but I am very close!"

For his efforts, the Ravens donated $100,000 to the Michael Phelps Foundation.