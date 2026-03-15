Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson: Who'd you rather?

BALTIMORE — It's been nearly a week since the Ravens backed out of a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for star edge defender Maxx Crosby.

To make it official, Baltimore was to send Las Vegas their 2026 and 2027 first round draft picks.

Due to a failed physical, the Flock pulled out at the very last second.

The next day team General Manager Eric DeCosta announced a lucrative multi-year contract with free agent Trey Hendrickson, a longtime star pass rusher for the AFC North Division rival Bengals.

With that, Baltimore gets to keep its two first rounders.

WATCH: DeCosta talks Crosby trade, Hendrickson signing and Ravens' free agency path DeCosta talks Crosby trade, Hendrickson signing and Ravens' free agency path

While either player would be a welcome addition to a franchise in desperate need of sacks, we dug into the numbers to compare the pair.

Mad Maxx, 29, is three-years younger than Hendrickson.

Crosby's got seven full NFL seasons under his belt, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl.

Hendrickson, meanwhile, is entering his 10th season, four of which have netted a Pro Bowl selection, including one All Pro honor.

Over his career, Crosby has amassed 69.5 sacks compared to Hendrickson's 81.

That averages out to just over one more sack per every 17 games in Hendrickson's favor.

Both men average two forced fumbles a year, according to Pro Football Reference, although Crosby has three career fumble recoveries as opposed to zero for Hendrickson.

Crosby also has significantly outperformed Hendrickson in career pass deflections (29 to 16).

Maxx has one career interception. Hendrickson has none.

When assessing tackles for loss and quarterback hits, Crosby averages 21 and 25 respectively per season, surpassing Hendrickson who posts 11 and 24 in the same categories.

Despite Hendrickson playing only seven games last season, Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him an overall grade of 82.9 which ranks 13th among 115 NFL edge players.

In 15 starts during 2025, Crosby ranked three spots behind Hendrickson at 16, grading out at 79.7.

However, Crosby finished well ahead in quarterback pressures finishing 21 out of 115, as opposed to 84th for Hendrickson.

Finally, lets delve into salaries.

Crosby in March of 2025 signed a three-year $106.5 million extension with the Raiders, including $91.5 million in guaranteed money.

Hendrickson's new Ravens deal is worth $112 million over four-years, $60 million of which is fully guaranteed.

So... after considering all this, who'd you rather???