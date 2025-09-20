Madubuike, Likely among Ravens players listed as 'out' for Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will be going into this primetime showdown against the Detroit Lions a little shorthanded.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was listed as out as he is dealing with a neck injury, per the Ravens' final injury report.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told media Saturday that he really can't share details on Madubuike's injury, but confirmed that symptoms came up after the game against the Cleveland Browns.

"[There was] nothing specific in the game where we saw it actually happen, but they're dealing with the symptoms, and they're testing right now. So, he will be ruled out for this game, and they're going to try to get to the bottom of it,” coach Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said he expects the team to step up in Madubuike's absence, especially sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles, who has been rotating in and out of the lineup but has given the team solid reps.

"Definitely with ‘Fub,’ [Aeneas Peebles] he has to do that in the run game and the pass game, whenever he is in there [with] no drop off at all. I know he is going to play hard, he's going to get after it, and I have a feeling he'll make a few plays,” said coach Harbaugh.

Peebles said that while it will be difficult without Madubuike, the mindset remains the same heading into Monday night.

"I go in every week trying to be the best Aeneas Peebles that I can be. So, that's all I can really think about, and that's all I can really do,” Peebles said.

He added how much he admires Madubuike's game and said he has learned a lot since joining the team.

Among the Ravens players who will not play is tight end Isaiah Likely, who will miss his third consecutive game. The same is true for fullback Patrick Ricard, who hasn't practiced in over five weeks.

The Ravens will also be without outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is dealing with a groin injury suffered during the week-two matchup against the Browns.

Fans can expect to see more reps from rookie Mike Green, along with a possible activation for David Ojabo, who has been a healthy scratch the first two weeks.

Defensive backs Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, who are both dealing with groin injuries, were full participants in Saturday's practice and are expected to play Monday night.

Coach Harbaugh said that defensive back Jaire Alexander has been "doing great" and will be playing "sooner rather than later."