Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Lamar Jackson returns to full practice as Ravens prepare for crucial Steelers matchup

Ravens Packers Football
Matt Ludtke/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Ravens Packers Football
Posted
and last updated

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back with his cleats on the grass at practice on Wednesday. Number eight was a full participant.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the quarterback went sleeveless with "extra protection" for his back.

Coach John Harbaugh said, "He looked good." His appearance is a shot in the arm for a Ravens team that is fighting for a playoff berth.

If Lamar is close to 80% or even, this is a boon. The Steelers will look to crowd the box and sell out to stop Derrick Henry.

Lamar gives Baltimore the threat of the deep ball, which should keep Pittsburgh's defense honest.

Even though things are looking up for Lamar to play Sunday night, we will have to wait until it's confirmed later this week.

In other news, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Kyle Van Noy didn't practice.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are