Lamar Jackson returns to full practice as Ravens prepare for crucial Steelers matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back with his cleats on the grass at practice on Wednesday. Number eight was a full participant.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the quarterback went sleeveless with "extra protection" for his back.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes the practice field — without sleeves.



The wind chill here at the Ravens facility is 23 degrees.



pic.twitter.com/MXLZhbHOqG — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 31, 2025

Coach John Harbaugh said, "He looked good." His appearance is a shot in the arm for a Ravens team that is fighting for a playoff berth.

If Lamar is close to 80% or even, this is a boon. The Steelers will look to crowd the box and sell out to stop Derrick Henry.

Lamar gives Baltimore the threat of the deep ball, which should keep Pittsburgh's defense honest.

Even though things are looking up for Lamar to play Sunday night, we will have to wait until it's confirmed later this week.

In other news, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Kyle Van Noy didn't practice.