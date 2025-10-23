Lamar Jackson practices for second straight day; coaches emphasize 'do or die' mindset for rest of season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) practiced for a second straight day on Thursday at a limited capacity, leaving hope for his return to action sooner rather than later.

It's not yet confirmed if Jackson will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said it's not just about what the coaches see from him; it's about how he feels physically.

"]If Lamar Jackson] says he's ready to go, then I'm ready to go,' Monken said. 'I feel great about what I saw. Any great player that says they want to play, I'm all in. It's up to him, and I thought he looked really good today. I thought there were things he did out there today where he took another step forward.'"

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to the practice field after being held out Wednesday due to an illness.

The Ravens were relatively healthy coming into Thursday's practice, with the only notable absence being wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was held out with an illness.

Players are returning at an important time as the team attempts to dig itself out of a 1-5 hole, their worst start since 2015.

On Wednesday, safety Kyle Hamilton expressed that every game for the rest of the season requires a playoff mentality. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said that every game to him is "do or die."

"We do understand where we're at. I'm not going to deny that fact that ... we really have no room for margin of error, so we understand the importance of it. But look, being here [with the Ravens for a long time, we've been in big games [before]. So, I just approach it that same way. Every game is a big game here [is] how I look at it, and that won't change the way we approach things,” Orr said.

With a healthy squad, the Ravens could go on a run, especially with their upcoming schedule, but that run has to start against a Bears team who has won four straight games.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry said the team doesn't have to be perfect to make a postseason push, but must play with urgency.

"We’ll just play our style of football, ‘Play like a Raven’ like Coach [John] Harbaugh preaches and then hold each other accountable, do all the little things and ride the details just so it translates to the game [and] throughout the week. And then [we’ll] just go play and have fun," Henry said.