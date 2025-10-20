Lamar Jackson misses Monday practice as players return post-bye week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice Monday as the team returns from its bye week, continuing his absence since injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 matchup against Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since his absence, the Ravens have struggled to score and sustain drives, suffering losses to the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

When asked about Jackson's status, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh kept it discreet.

"All the guys are working really hard to get back – I can tell you that – so we'll see who's back and who practices on Wednesday. I don't really want to comment on any individual guys per se, and I'm looking forward to it."

Although Jackson missed Monday's practice, Ravens fans shouldn't panic just yet. There is still time for Jackson to return to practice and ramp up for the game against the Bears on Sunday.

In lighter news, Jackson and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who broke his foot in the game against the Los Angeles Rams, were the only absences.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and fullback Pat Ricard all returned to the practice field after missing the last couple of games.

Ricard is continuing to ramp up after missing the first six games of the season. Coach Harbaugh said that he's practiced more, but his status for Sunday's game is still up in the air.

"Kind of like all the other guys, I just put them all in the same category, and we'll see where we're at as we go, because we don't know for sure," Coach Harbaugh said.

Offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. is still working to get on the field as well, recovering from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since rookie training camp. Jones has still not been medically cleared to play, according to Coach Harbaugh, but he will not be placed on season-ending injury reserve, although his 21-day practice window closes on Wednesday, October 22.

The Ravens are looking to overcome a 1-5 start to the season. After the Cleveland Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Ravens are now in last place in the AFC North.

But if you ask the players, there is still hope that they can turn the season around and make a push for the playoffs.

"It's possible, so we aren't doubting that. I know we can do it. I think we can do it, so that's what we are [planning] to come out and do," wide receiver Zay Flowers said.

"I know each and every guy that's in this locker room, at least to the degree that I know them, and I feel like that degree is deep enough to know the mindset and how optimistic each and every guy is in this locker room. We're all eternal optimists, and when you think about it from that perspective, we know exactly what we have to do, and it's about going out and doing it," Roquan Smith said.

The Bears will head to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Ravens on October 26.