Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has won his second MVP award.

Jackson finished the season with 4,499 total yards, 29 total touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one seed this season, making it to the AFC Championship Game, the first in Ravens franchise history.

Jackson now joins Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner, and Steve Young as 2x MVP winners.

Peyton Manning currently leads with five MVP awards.