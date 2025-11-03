Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
John Harbaugh warns Ravens about challenging atmosphere ahead of Vikings matchup

Lynne Sladky/AP
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Ravens are riding high, seemingly getting both their offense and defense on track against the Miami Dolphins.

WATCH: Ravens face tough test against Vikings after beating Dolphins

Harbaugh praises Vikings fanbase ahead of challenging road game

Next up though is a tough opponent in the Minnesota Vikings, who are fresh off a win of their own against the Detroit Lions.

It's a team and a fanbase coach John Harbaugh has a lot of praise for.

"We're gonna have to be on point. I mean this game is going to be a challenge that way. It's going to be super loud in there. It's one of the loudest places you'd ever play. It's loud from the first play to the last play," Harbaugh said.

The NFL trade deadline also looms for the Ravens. They've already traded defensive back Jaire Alexander to the Eagles.

When asked if the team will make any other moves, either sending away or bringing in new talent, Harbaugh says there's no way to know and they'll see what happens.

