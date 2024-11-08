Jackson, Burrow stuff the stat sheet in Baltimore's 35-34 win on Thursday Night Football

BALTIMORE — It was an AFC North showdown at The Bank as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Running back Keaton Mitchell made his season debut, and the Ravens were without tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive end Brent Urban.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., were inactive as well.

The game started not great for the Ravens, giving up a touchdown run to running back Chase Brown off a holding penalty on cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Baltimore would eventually answer with a 6-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor to make the game 7-7.

Back on defense, while defending a pass play, Kyle Hamilton injured his ankle and did not return to the game.

Joe Burrow would then lead the Bengals back down the field and throw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Hudson.

Going into halftime, the Bengals would lead 14-7.

The Ravens would get the ball at half and go three-and-out, giving the Bengals an opportunity to score on a one-play touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase.

After another three-and-out, desperately needing a stop, Marlon Humphrey forces a fumble and gives the Ravens a chance at the Bengals' 30-yard line.

That fumble turned into a 1-yard touchdown run from Derrick Henry.

The defense begins to stack stops, and the Ravens begin to start scoring.

Tylan Wallace takes a pass 84 yards, the Longest of Lamar Jacksons's career, and shrinks the Bengals' lead to 1 after a missed PAT by Justin Tucker.

He finished the game with 115 receiving yards.

The Bengals answered back with another long touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, tying the game 28-28.

But the Ravens weren't done there, Jackson found Bateman for a 5-yard touchdown, retaking the lead 35-28.

Burrow, with one timeout, leads the Bengals down the field and throws a 5-yard touchdown to Chase to make it 35-34, but the Bengals fail on the 2-point try.

Ravens recover the onside kick and win the game.

Baltimore will now get much needed rest and a lot of time to regroup before next Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson: 25/33, 290 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Tylan Wallace: 115 yards, 1 touchdown

Derrick Henry: 71 total yards, 1 touchdown

Joe Burrow:34/56, 428 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Ja'Marr Chase: 264 yards, 3 touchdowns

Chase Brown: 94 total yards, 1 touchdown