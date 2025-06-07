Henry only has to run 2,000 yards from M&T Bank to reach Hollywood

BALTIMORE — Many sports bettors may be taking the over on Derrick Henry this coming football season.

If King Henry reaches 2,000 yards this year, it will not only mean another jewel in his crown but also a role in an Adam Sandler movie.

Number 22 was on The Dan Patrick Show this week. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, during the show, Patrick said to Henry he would be able to get him in a Sandler movie if he passed the 2,000-yard mark this season.

Last Thursday, while at the castle, Henry was facetimed by the waterboy himself.

"Two thousand yards-plus this year not only gets you in a movie, but we'll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick's facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it," said Sandler.

"I love ya and keep it up.""

In all likelihood, Henry can reach this mark. However, it will all depend on his usage.

Coach Harbaugh said last season, "We didn't bring Derrick in here to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game. He's done that before. That's really not the plan."

Will this plan change? Henry eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark in the regular season may bode well for the attitude and gameplan in the postseason.

History has shown - teams running the ball effectively early and often almost always guarantee a deep playoff run for themselves.

It's only June, but if the Ravens coaching staff is also in on this bet, it may mean lights, camera, action for the purple and black late in January and hopefully February.

