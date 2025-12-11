Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It's official: Ravens to face Packers Saturday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

Steelers Ravens Football
Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Steelers Ravens Football
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The time is prime.

The Ravens will play the Packers on Saturday, December 27th at 8pm.

This comes in the same week that Baltimore's Week 16 game vs. the Patriots was flexed to Sunday night.

After a couple of rough losses, the Ravens aren't out of the playoff picture. All the remaining games are important.

However, winning the divisional matchups against the Bengals and Steelers is paramount.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
