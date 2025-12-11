It's official: Ravens to face Packers Saturday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

BALTIMORE — The time is prime.

The Ravens will play the Packers on Saturday, December 27th at 8pm.

This comes in the same week that Baltimore's Week 16 game vs. the Patriots was flexed to Sunday night.

Another prime-time game for the Ravens ...



Baltimore's Week 17 game at the Green Bay Packers is Saturday, Dec. 27, at 8PM ET.



What are the chances of snow for this one? https://t.co/LzUMraRvpo — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 10, 2025

After a couple of rough losses, the Ravens aren't out of the playoff picture. All the remaining games are important.

However, winning the divisional matchups against the Bengals and Steelers is paramount.