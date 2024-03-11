Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

Gus Edwards signs two-year deal with Chargers, Geno Stone signs with Bengals

Gus Edwards
Shawn Stepner
Ravens running back Gus Edwards during an organized team activity practice on June 8, 2021
Gus Edwards
Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 16:38:08-04

Former Baltimore Ravens' running back Gus Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, while safety Geno Stone has signed a 2-year deal with the Bengals, per sources.

Edwards, who scored 13 touchdowns last season, will return to Greg Roman and be coached by Jim Harbaugh.

He was deemed RB1 after Dobbins went down in the first game.

Stone saw many snaps with the Ravens this past year, tallying seven interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Decosta also noted him as one of the Ravens' best 7th-round picks.

Two big names who helped the Ravens get to the AFC Championship last season are off the board.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices