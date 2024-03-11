Gus Edwards signs two-year deal with Chargers, Geno Stone signs with Bengals

Former Baltimore Ravens' running back Gus Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, while safety Geno Stone has signed a 2-year deal with the Bengals, per sources.

Edwards, who scored 13 touchdowns last season, will return to Greg Roman and be coached by Jim Harbaugh.

Gus Edwards back with Greg Roman and still playing under a Harbaugh. https://t.co/Qk2rPdY7f2 — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 11, 2024

He was deemed RB1 after Dobbins went down in the first game.

Stone saw many snaps with the Ravens this past year, tallying seven interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Decosta also noted him as one of the Ravens' best 7th-round picks.

Two big names who helped the Ravens get to the AFC Championship last season are off the board.