Gov. Moore responds to Davante Adams Instagram post: "We know how he would win rings here"

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore is one Ravens fan who would welcome Davante Adams to Baltimore with open arms.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver recently sent flock fans into a frenzy by posting a portrait of Edgar Allan Poe on his Instagram stories.

Multiple reports indicate Adams is seeking a trade from the Raiders, with several teams potentially interested.

On Friday night Moore took to X (formerly Twitter), in Poe like form making clear his wishes to see Adams in a purple and black jersey.

Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary,



Over Davante and his career, we know how he would win rings here. pic.twitter.com/YomQPmyKdm — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) October 4, 2024

"Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, Over Davante and his career, we know how he would win rings here," tweeted Moore.

The Ravens have remained mum on the subject, but it's clear Adams is getting a lot of folks attention including the Governor.