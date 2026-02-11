Former Ravens player Anthony Levine Sr. promoted to special teams coordinator

BALTIMORE — Another Anthony and former Ravens player, is seeing a new title at the castle.

Special teams ace and fan favorite Anthony Levine Sr., aka "Co Cap," is now the Ravens' special teams coordinator.

Last season, Levine was the assistant special teams coach.

As a Raven, he would spend 10 seasons in the nest notching 87 tackles (70 solo), 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 16 PD, 4 FRs, 1 FF, 62 special teams tackles, and last but not least a Super Bowl championship in 2012.

This comes in an off season that has seen massive change and new feathers in Baltimore's coaching ranks, from a new head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators, and more.