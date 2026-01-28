Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken hired as next Cleveland Browns head coach

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been hired as the Cleveland Browns' next head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Reports said Monken, 59, was in the running for the Giants' vacant offensive coordinator role for a potential reunion with John Harbaugh, but he opted to become a head coach for the first time in the National Football League.

He previously served as Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before joining the Ravens in 2023.

During his tenure, Monken helped transform Baltimore's passing game, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finishing as one of the league's best passers in 2024.

The Ravens also maintained their status as one of the best rushing teams in football under Monken, ranking in the top five among all rushing categories, including rush yards per game, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rush.

This won't be Monken's first stint in Cleveland. He previously served as the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019.

Monken now joins a Browns team with more questions than answers, but one that will face the Ravens twice a year in AFC North divisional play.