Familiar Face Returns: DE Calais Campbell signs one-year deal with Ravens

BALTIMORE — A familiar face is returning to Baltimore.

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Campbell previously played for the Ravens from 2020 to 2022. During that stint, he tallied 11 sacks, 17 run stuffs, and two forced fumbles.

Following his departure from Baltimore in 2023, Campbell played for Atlanta and Miami before returning to the Arizona Cardinals, the team that originally drafted him.

In 2025, Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks—which would have led all Ravens defenders—along with two pass deflections and 9.5 run stuffs.

Campbell, who turns 40 in September, returns to a Baltimore team that will look significantly different from what he previously experienced, now under the new defensive leadership of Jesse Minter.

The veteran will help mentor a young defensive end group looking to rebound after a decline in production over the past two seasons.