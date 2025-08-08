Preseason: Colts Vs Ravens - The yes, the no, the hmmm, and the oh no

The YES 😈
- Malaki Starks makes a great tackle over the middle on Colts' 14th overall pick Tyler Warren.
- Keaton Mitchell's rocket boosters look to be back to almost 100%. He was hustling and bustling up the field. He sealed the deal with a 22-yard run on the Ravens' second offensive drive.
TOUCHDOWN, @_KeatonMitchell❗— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 7, 2025
Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/m9kiJP5ruu
- Mitchell logged in for a nice 23-yard run on that drive as well.
- David Ojabo stormed the fort unblocked and rang Anthony Richardson's bell for a sack, essentially sitting the starting QB down for the night.
- Fans are seeing some early returns on the Wester front. LaJohntay showed some burst, making some Colts miss on a punt return for 17 yards.
- On his second return, Wester went full human joystick, dipping, dodging, and ducking for an 87-yard TD return.
Can we lock in Lajohntay Wester as the punt returner?— Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) August 7, 2025
- Rasheen Ali had a great kick return as well. On that same drive, he rumbled into the end zone on an inside run.
- The defense looked solid, forcing the Colts to kick field goals only in the first half.
- The local sports phone lines are buzzing about Mike Green, who looks to come in to add some much-needed firepower to the pass rush. Green was seen on multiple pressures, making time in pocket difficult.
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis got his gloves involved to swat some passes.
The Hmmm 🤔
- Even though it's just week 1 of the preseason, Tyler Loop has some big cleats to fill as the Ravens turn the page on five-time All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker. The rookie missed his first FG wide left from 46. However, the new guy rebounded, knocking in one from 52 yards.
The No 😕
- Holy overthrow on the first drive by Cooper Rush, which leads to an interception.
- Rush did redeem himself by helping the Ravens march downfield for a TD.
- 3rd-string QB Devin Leary also threw an interception in the red zone.
- The offensive line had a hard time run blocking for anything up the middle. Keaton earned his check by bouncing to the outside.
- Daniel Faalele didn't have his best outing, as he was all but run over on a play.
Cue the ominous music.
- Ravens fans have been holding out hope that number 77 could improve over the offseason, as it looks like he will be protecting Lamar on Sundays.
The OH NO 😩
Coach Harbaugh announces CB Bilhal Kone will miss the season. pic.twitter.com/8QDSQ3irTt— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2025
- Rookie CB Bilhal Kone went down holding his knee.
- He was carted off. Coach John Harbaugh said post game that Kone had a tear in his knee and will be out for the season.
Wrap Up 📝
- Pumping the brakes, it's just week 1 of preseason. Changes can be made. Improvements will be had.