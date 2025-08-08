Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Preseason: Colts Vs Ravens - The yes, the no, the hmmm, and the oh no

Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens' LaJohntay Wester runs with the ball while returning an Indianapolis Colts punt for a touchdown during the firs half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The YES 😈

  • Malaki Starks makes a great tackle over the middle on Colts' 14th overall pick Tyler Warren.

  • Keaton Mitchell's rocket boosters look to be back to almost 100%. He was hustling and bustling up the field. He sealed the deal with a 22-yard run on the Ravens' second offensive drive.

  • Mitchell logged in for a nice 23-yard run on that drive as well.

  • David Ojabo stormed the fort unblocked and rang Anthony Richardson's bell for a sack, essentially sitting the starting QB down for the night.

  • Fans are seeing some early returns on the Wester front. LaJohntay showed some burst, making some Colts miss on a punt return for 17 yards.
  • On his second return, Wester went full human joystick, dipping, dodging, and ducking for an 87-yard TD return.

  • Rasheen Ali had a great kick return as well. On that same drive, he rumbled into the end zone on an inside run.

  • The defense looked solid, forcing the Colts to kick field goals only in the first half.

  • The local sports phone lines are buzzing about Mike Green, who looks to come in to add some much-needed firepower to the pass rush. Green was seen on multiple pressures, making time in pocket difficult.

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis got his gloves involved to swat some passes.

The Hmmm 🤔

  • Even though it's just week 1 of the preseason, Tyler Loop has some big cleats to fill as the Ravens turn the page on five-time All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker. The rookie missed his first FG wide left from 46. However, the new guy rebounded, knocking in one from 52 yards.

The No 😕

  • Holy overthrow on the first drive by Cooper Rush, which leads to an interception.
  • Rush did redeem himself by helping the Ravens march downfield for a TD.

  • 3rd-string QB Devin Leary also threw an interception in the red zone.

  • The offensive line had a hard time run blocking for anything up the middle. Keaton earned his check by bouncing to the outside.

  • Daniel Faalele didn't have his best outing, as he was all but run over on a play.

Cue the ominous music.

  • Ravens fans have been holding out hope that number 77 could improve over the offseason, as it looks like he will be protecting Lamar on Sundays.

The OH NO 😩

  • Rookie CB Bilhal Kone went down holding his knee.
  • He was carted off. Coach John Harbaugh said post game that Kone had a tear in his knee and will be out for the season.

Wrap Up 📝

  • Pumping the brakes, it's just week 1 of preseason. Changes can be made. Improvements will be had.
