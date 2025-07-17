College sack leader, 2nd-rd pick, Mike Green signs rookie deal with Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. — After a lengthy time-out on his signature, college pass rusher (outside linebacker) extraordinaire Mike Green has finally put pen to paper for his rookie deal with the Ravens.

Green had Ravens Nation waiting in the nest, as he was one of the remaining rookies who hadn't signed.

With 17 sacks, Green was the line leader for all of college football in the pass rushing department.

Soothsayers and pundits, local and national, foresee him providing instant value for purple and black.

If all goes as expected, this would be an instant boon for a Ravens defense which has struggled to create turnovers in January.

There was much discussion swirling around Green and why he fell to the second round, as he had some off-the-field issues.

The Ravens took some heat in the court of public opinion for picking Green so high.

Safety Ar'Darius Washington was also put on the active/physically unable to perform list. It's possible for Washington to return to the field in November.

