Can this former St. Frances Panther be the first true 'X' WR the Ravens have ever drafted?

Nebraska wide receiver and former St. Frances Academy Panther Jahmal Banks has just signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Banks has the measurements of a prototypical X receiver, which the Ravens have had trouble drafting since the beginning of time.

In fact, the last time the purple and black had a 'go up and get it guy' on the roster was 2012 in none other than Anquan Boldin.

The Ravens recently tapped the shoulder of DeAndre Hopkins to provide some of that, but he's in the twilight of his career.

Banks played at Wake Forest for three seasons and then transferred to Nebraska, where he logged in 587 yards and three touchdowns last season.

If he can somehow make the final 53, this will be a boon to the WR core, especially in the "gotta have it down" and red redzone target departments.

Banks will have a tough time seeing the field, as the ball has to hit the hands of Henry, Flowers, Bateman, Likely, Hopkins, Hill, Mitchell, Andrews, etc.

However, there is a chance for him to maybe lock himself somewhere between the 5-6 WR slot.

On his tape, Banks is seen everywhere.

He's going up on a ladder in the end zone and in the middle of the field.

He's finding soft spots in the zone, using his size to big-boy small corners, going up on a ladder to attack the ball, and making contested catches—all green checks for a team which favors smaller WRs.

It's not wise to get super excited over UDFAs, but a guy can have hope.

