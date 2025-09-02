Beer, nachos, chicken sandwich all below $5 bucks at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens home opener at M&T Bank Stadium is less than two weeks away.

Besides the football, many fans would say their favorite game day tradition is chowing down on some delicious grub!

Once the pre-game partying and tailgating wraps-up, food and drinks inside the stadium will quickly have you spending a pretty penny, not to mention standing in long lines.

That's when the 'Flock Friendly Fare' comes into play.

It's the team's version of a value menu that was introduced back in 2018.

The Ravens say they're expanding their 'Flock Friendly Fare' for the 2025 season.

What's this mean? Well, they say 11 different food items can be had for under $5 bucks.

A $4.99 BBQ chicken sandwich is being added to the list.

Blackbird Chips are also back, at a reduced price!

Hot dogs will remain at $3.49 each, however, the team says these franks are an all-beef upgrade from past years.

Other menu notables include$1.99 soft pretzels and popcorn, along with $4.99 — 12 ounce beer.

The 'Flock Friendly Fare' can be accessed at eight different concession stands located on all levels, stadium-wide.

Below is a full breakdown of the revamped menu.