Baltimore Ravens trade up to select SMU tight end Matthew Hibner with the 133rd pick in the NFL Draft

The Ravens traded their 154th pick in the fifth round and a 2027 sixth-round pick in the 2027 draft to the 49ers to add SMU's tight end Matthew Hibner at pick 133.

This was a big need for Baltimore after they saw Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leave in the off-season.

Hibner is a vertical threat with a tremendous catch radius.

Hibner says he sees himself as "the Isaiah Likely" type.

He is also recognized for his gritty blocking skills. The 6'4 tight end can also lose defenders in the open field.

He ended the 2025 season with an All-ACC honorable mention, started in 12 games, and snagged 4 TDs.

