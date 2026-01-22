Baltimore Ravens hire Jesse Minter as fourth head coach in franchise history

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to become the franchise's next head coach, the team announced Monday.

According to reports, Minter was among multiple candidates who received second interviews with the team, which had interviewed about 17 candidates.

The hire comes just one day after Minter reported for a second interview in Baltimore.

"We are thrilled to announce an agreement with Jesse Minter to be the fourth head coach in Baltimore Ravens history. Jesse is a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind and a spirit that will resonate with our players and fanbase alike," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.

Seen as one of the most highly sought-after candidates in this year's coaching carousel, he interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for a head coaching position and declined a second interview with the Cleveland Browns.

Minter, 42, is not unfamiliar with Baltimore.

He got his NFL start on John Harbaugh's staff in 2017 and worked his way up to defensive backs coach in 2020.

Minter went on to the college ranks in 2021 and became Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator. He later joined Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan in 2022 and won a national championship the following year.

This past season, the Chargers finished fifth in total defense, third in passing defense, and seventh in rushing defense.

Los Angeles finished the season 11th in sacks and tied for seventh in takeaways during the 2025 season.

Seen as a defensive guru, Minter will bring his expertise to a Baltimore team that has needed a new identity defensively.

"Jesse was impressive through our incredibly thorough interview process. He clearly understands the values, high expectations and history of the Ravens, and he has a great vision for the future. Jesse's football acumen is outstanding, and that's been proven by the impact he's made throughout his entire coaching career," said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

With Minter now on the staff, Baltimore will look to fill out the remaining coordinator positions and prepare for the offseason.

But for now, the Ravens can rest easy knowing they landed their target following an extensive search, beginning a new era following the departure of John Harbaugh.

