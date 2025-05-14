Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry agree to two-year, $30 million extension

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and running back Derrick Henry have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The contract also includes $25 million fully guaranteed.

Both parties agreed to the deal as Henry was entering the last year of his contract.

Henry played all 17 games for the Ravens in 2024, finishing the season with 1,947 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

He finished second behind Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry ranks 19th all-time in career rushing yards, with a possibility to move into the top 10 with a 1,300+ rushing year in 2025.

He now agrees to the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.