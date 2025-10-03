Arthur Jones, member of 2013 Ravens Super Bowl team, dies at age 39

Arthur Jones, former defensive tackle and member of the Baltimore Ravens' 2013 Super Bowl winning team, passed away at the age of 39, the team announced Friday.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur."

Jones was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He started 20 games for the Ravens and tallied 100 tackles and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons with the team.

Jones sacked former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in Super Bowl XLVII just before the lights went out in the Superdome. He also had a fumble recovery in that same game.

After his tenure with the Ravens, Jones would play three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and one season with the Washington Commanders.

Jones is the older brother of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and former defensive end Chandler Jones.