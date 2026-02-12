A look at the Ravens' full coaching staff for the 2026-2027 season

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have finalized their coaching staff for the 2026-2027 season, featuring both familiar and new faces.

Jesse Minter leads the staff as head coach, with Declan Doyle serving as offensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator.

Former player Anthony Levine Sr., who spent three years with the team as a special teams coach, has officially been promoted to special teams coordinator.

Adding a family football connection, Rick Minter, Jesse's father, was hired as a football analyst for the Ravens.

The remainder of the staff is as follows:

Harland Bower: Outside linebackers coach, first season as an NFL coach

Marcus Brady: Pass game coordinator, ninth season as an NFL coach

Randy Brown: Senior special teams coach, 19th season as an NFL coach, all spent with the Ravens

Kenny Colbert: Wide receivers coach, fourth season as an NFL coach

Christina DeRuyter: Chief of staff to the head coach

Lou Esposito: Defensive line coach, first season as an NFL coach

Eddie Faulkner: Running backs coach, eighth season as an NFL coach

Shawn Flaherty: Assistant offensive line coach

Charlie Gelman: Game management coordinator/defensive assistant

Prentice Gill: Assistant wide receivers coach, first season in new role

Zack Grossi: Tight ends coach, eighth season as an NFL coach

Ben Kotwica: Senior assistant special teams coach, 19th season as an NFL coach

Patrick Kramer: Offensive quality control coach, sixth season as an NFL coach

Dwyane Ledford: Offensive line coach and run game coordinator, five seasons as an NFL coach

Joe Lombardi: Senior offensive assistant coach, 21 seasons as an NFL coach

Mike Mickens: Pass game coordinator and secondary coach, first season as an NFL coach

Andrew Rogan: Defensive quality control coach, sixth season as an NFL coach

Tyler Santucci: Inside linebackers coach, second season as an NFL coach

Miles Taylor: Assistant defensive backs coach, second season as an NFL coach

P.J. Volker: Safeties coach, first season as an NFL coach

Israel Woolfork: Quarterbacks coach, fifth season as an NFL coach

With the staff now complete, the Ravens turn their attention to free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, where they face many key decisions.

Their main priority remains extending quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract.