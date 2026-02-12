A look at the Ravens' full coaching staff for the 2026-2027 season

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have finalized their coaching staff for the 2026-2027 season, featuring both familiar and new faces.
Jesse Minter leads the staff as head coach, with Declan Doyle serving as offensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator.
Former player Anthony Levine Sr., who spent three years with the team as a special teams coach, has officially been promoted to special teams coordinator.
Adding a family football connection, Rick Minter, Jesse's father, was hired as a football analyst for the Ravens.
The remainder of the staff is as follows:
- Harland Bower: Outside linebackers coach, first season as an NFL coach
- Marcus Brady: Pass game coordinator, ninth season as an NFL coach
- Randy Brown: Senior special teams coach, 19th season as an NFL coach, all spent with the Ravens
- Kenny Colbert: Wide receivers coach, fourth season as an NFL coach
- Christina DeRuyter: Chief of staff to the head coach
- Lou Esposito: Defensive line coach, first season as an NFL coach
- Eddie Faulkner: Running backs coach, eighth season as an NFL coach
- Shawn Flaherty: Assistant offensive line coach
- Charlie Gelman: Game management coordinator/defensive assistant
- Prentice Gill: Assistant wide receivers coach, first season in new role
- Zack Grossi: Tight ends coach, eighth season as an NFL coach
- Ben Kotwica: Senior assistant special teams coach, 19th season as an NFL coach
- Patrick Kramer: Offensive quality control coach, sixth season as an NFL coach
- Dwyane Ledford: Offensive line coach and run game coordinator, five seasons as an NFL coach
- Joe Lombardi: Senior offensive assistant coach, 21 seasons as an NFL coach
- Mike Mickens: Pass game coordinator and secondary coach, first season as an NFL coach
- Andrew Rogan: Defensive quality control coach, sixth season as an NFL coach
- Tyler Santucci: Inside linebackers coach, second season as an NFL coach
- Miles Taylor: Assistant defensive backs coach, second season as an NFL coach
- P.J. Volker: Safeties coach, first season as an NFL coach
- Israel Woolfork: Quarterbacks coach, fifth season as an NFL coach
With the staff now complete, the Ravens turn their attention to free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, where they face many key decisions.
Their main priority remains extending quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract.