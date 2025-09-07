Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A chance for some regular season get back, Ravens back in Buffalo

Ravens Bills Football
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) works out using a tennis ball before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ravens Bills Football
Posted

Locker Room:

The Ravens, for the second year in a row, are heading back to the scene of the playoff crime.

Last season, the Ravens were facing the Chiefs week one after a heartbreaking loss at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship.

Tonight, they face the Buffalo Bills, who they lost a heart breaker to again in the divisional round after some untimely turnovers and a dropped game-tying 2-point conversion.

About 7 1/2 months, a draft, and some free agency moves later, the Ravens look to get revenge lite against the Josh Allen-led team.

On paper, the Ravens are better than the Bills. In fact, on paper they were better than the Bills last season.

This, of course, doesn't matter. What happens tonight matters.

