A chance for some regular season get back, Ravens back in Buffalo

Locker Room:

The Ravens, for the second year in a row, are heading back to the scene of the playoff crime.

Last season, the Ravens were facing the Chiefs week one after a heartbreaking loss at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship.

Tonight, they face the Buffalo Bills, who they lost a heart breaker to again in the divisional round after some untimely turnovers and a dropped game-tying 2-point conversion.

About 7 1/2 months, a draft, and some free agency moves later, the Ravens look to get revenge lite against the Josh Allen-led team.

On paper, the Ravens are better than the Bills. In fact, on paper they were better than the Bills last season.

This, of course, doesn't matter. What happens tonight matters.

