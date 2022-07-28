This $27 rattan shoulder bag is perfect for your summer vacation

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

One of the best parts about changing seasons is switching out your accessories — summertime especially, as it usually means there is a vacation or two coming up! Big sunglasses, floppy hats, colorful jewelry and strappy sandals are all playful summer wardrobe staples to pack for vacay. Including a new purse in the mix, perhaps one that’s smaller than your everyday bag, is a great addition, too.

A causal yet statement-making purchase is a rattan bag, which is a popular pick for the hotter months. Round bags, also known as circle bags. are like having a pretty bow tied on top of a present. Round rattan bags polish a look, making your outfit look more complete. Round bags are also a fun way to stand out from the crowd while showing off your unique, personal style.

Right now, there’s a $27 round rattan shoulder bag that is the perfect new accessory for all your summer travels.

This eco-friendly bag is handcrafted by Vietnamese artisans and is Amazon’s Choice in Women’s Shoulder Handbags by NaturalNEO. The 7.9-by-3.2-inch purse is lightweight yet large enough to hold your phone, sunglasses, small books, wallet, lipstick and other small necessities. It features a strong magnetic snap closure, two buttons and a small interior pocket that’s perfectly sized for holding cash or credit cards. It also has a fully adjustable leather strap.

This handwoven round rattan shoulder bag has more than 4,700 reviews and averages 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewers found it to be “big enough” and “perfect for summer.” Several people noted they considered it to be of good quality. It’s lined in a floral print that provides a pop of color when opened.

One reviewer said she loves how it holds all her essentials.

“I love the appearance and quality,” SM wrote. “Great crossbody — is long enough for me (5’6″). The strap is adjustable. I can fit a small wallet, iPhone 11, lipstick, tissues, keys, reading glasses or sunglasses and hand sanitizer. This bag is lightweight. I get many compliments on it. I have designer bags that cost over $2,000 and right now, this little bag is my favorite!!”

Aileen called it “beautiful and durable.”

“Love love love this purse! It is exactly as pictured,” she wrote. “The size is perfect not too big and not too small, can easily fit phone, makeup, and a credit card wallet inside. It’s durable and beautiful. Took it on my trip to Europe, held up through many hours of wear and it’s comfortable. Highly recommend this purse, I get compliments constantly on how cute it is.”

We like that this rattan shoulder bag comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, where the company promises to provide a 100% refund if you’re not fully satisfied.

Happy travels!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.