Rage Against the Machine drummer says band is breaking up ... again

Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk says the legendary rock band is splitting up yet again and canceling its postponed reunion tour.

Wilk issued an apology Wednesday on social media, saying he's sorry and doesn't want to continue to string fans out with false optimism.

"While there has been some communication that this [tour] may be happening in the future...I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again," he said. "I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was."

Rage Against the Machine's 2020 world tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and Wilk ultimately reunited for a handful of concerts in 2022. The band then canceled its remaining shows that year after de la Rocha suffered an achilles injury.

Known for its aggressive lyrics and counter-culture style, Rage Against the Machine formed in 1991, helping define a decade of metal and alternative music. However, the band split in 2000 when its lead singer left and the remaining members went on to form the band Audioslave. After reuniting seven years later, Rage Against the Machine dissolved yet again in 2011 and went on another yearslong hiatus.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this past November, but Morello was the only member to attend the ceremony. Their last performance was in August 2022 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York.

