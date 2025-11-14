- Veterans Free Resource Fair-Sat.: Veterans and their families are invited to a free resource fair in Harford County. It's at the Bel Air Armory tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Experts will be available to talk about housing, employment and other services.They'll also have activities for kids, and a free lunch from 10:45 to 12:45.
- Baltimore American Indian Center's Annual Pow wow-Sat.: The Baltimore American Indian center is hosting its annual pow wow at the state fairgrounds in Timonium tomorrow. It goes from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.There will be native vendors, food, and dance.Tickets are 10 dollars.
- Apple Fest-Sat.: Celebrate all things apple at the Apple fest at Union Collective in North Baltimore. It's tomorrow from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will be arts and crafts, apple-inspired specials and live music.
Carroll Community College Kindness Day-Sat.: Carroll Community College is celebrating Kindness day! Tomorrow, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., they're hoping to pack Carroll’s CDL truck full of donations for the Carroll Community College Food Locker. Their looking for canned goods and toiletries for donations to help families during the holidays. There will be activities for the family, a raffle, food and more.
Put your apple picking skills to the test! Here's a look at your weekend planner.
