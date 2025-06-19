Power restored to thousands of residents following severe storms in region

Update 11:30am:

As of 11:30 a.m., 8,479 customers are without service. Crews have already restored service for more than 59,000 customers, and crews eclipsed 80% restoration ahead of schedule earlier this morning, officials say.

Update 9:00am:

Roughly 14,000 customers are without service. BGE crews have already restored service for more than 55,000 customers. More than 80% have been restored. BGE expects to restore the majority of customers by 11 p.m., Saturday, June 21.

Update 11pm:

33,000 customers are without service. 35,000 customers have had their service restored.

Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County remain the most affected.

Update 9:41pm:

As of 9:30pm, 43,000 customers are without service. Outages still range over 1,300 individual restoration jobs. BGE has restored service to more than 25,000 customers.

Update:

As of 7:30pm, 51,000 customers are without service. The outages range over 1,300 individual restoration jobs across the state.

Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County were hit the hardest.

Original Article:

Thunderstorms are impacting the region and this is leading to heavy rains and high gusts of wind in some areas.

We are currently tracking outages in the Maryland-area due to the severe weather.

As of 5:34 p.m., there are 567 active outages, with 56,789 people affected.

