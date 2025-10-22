Why this so-called off year could shape America’s political future

2025 is considered an off year when it comes to national elections. Control of Congress is not up for grabs, nor is control of the White House.

But that doesn't mean Election Day in November lacks meaning. In fact, in many parts of the country, it doesn't feel like an off year at all.

BIG GUBERNATORIAL RACES TO WATCH

One of the biggest fights for Democrats and Republicans is the election for governor in both Virginia and New Jersey.

In Virginia, it's former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger against the current Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. In New Jersey, it's another former Democratic congresswoman, Mikie Sherrill, against Republican businessman Jack Ciattarelli.

Both races are already historic. New Jersey's gubernatorial race is the most expensive ever in the state. In Virginia, the state is guaranteed to elect its first female governor.

WHY SO MUCH NATIONAL ATTENTION?

John McCarthy advises Democrats across the country and is a former Biden administration official.

"I think people, right now, are looking for any indication of how the Trump administration is playing with voters," McCarthy told the Scripps News Group.

McCarthy was asked if he thinks Democrats need to sweep both races to rebound from the defeats in 2024.

"I think Democrats need to do a lot of soul searching," McCarthy said.

"Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill represent the best path forward for Democrats," McCarthy added.

Amanda Woloshen Glass advises Republicans across the country and has worked with the Republican Party on winning in New Jersey in 2025.

"Do you think this election this election is about President Trump or is this about local and state issues?" Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George asked.

"I think democrats are desperate to make it about anything other than the issues," Woloshen Glass said.

"You just can't keep saying Trump, Trump, Trump, it doesn't fly anymore," Woloshen Glass added.

MAYOR RACES ACROSS NATION

Other races to watch include mayoral contests.

According to Ballot Ready, there are around 5,000 mayoral races happening this November, including elections in Cleveland, Detroit, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Miami and Omaha.

However, the race in New York City has generated the most national buzz.

Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic nominee and is taking on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. The Republican candidate is Curtis Sliwa.

Because Mamdani is a self-described Democratic socialist and is leading in the polls, the logical question is Mamdani the future of the Democratic Party? Woloshen Glass thinks Mamdani could impact other elections, especially in NJ.

"I think it will have an impact; we will potentially have a socialist mayor of New York City," Woloshen Glass said.

McCarthy disagrees.

"I don't know that for the future of the Democratic Party, New York is going to be informative when it comes to how we win in tough places," McCarthy said.

SUPREME COURT AND REDISTRICTING

There are even more significant elections happening on November 4.

In Pennsylvania, three state Supreme Court seats are up, with the outcome potentially impacting election rules and other issues in the swing state for years to come.

In California, a ballot initiative on a redistricting plan that would benefit Democrats will go before voters, potentially impacting control of Congress in future years.