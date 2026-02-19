Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver Democratic response to the State of the Union

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address next week, the party announced on Thursday.

Spanberger, who assumed office in January, said the address would speak to community priorities.

“We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history. Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them," Spanberger said in a release announcing her role.

Preparations for the State of the Union and the Democratic response come as the federal government remains partially shut down.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees continue to work without pay as lawmakers remain at a stalemate over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

About 61,000 Transportation Security Administration employees clocked into work this week not knowing when they'll get paid due to the shutdown. They're one of several agencies affected, which include FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Secret Service and parts of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Virginia has one of the highest proportions of federal workers of all the states.

"As the 75th Governor of Virginia and first woman ever elected to lead the Commonwealth, Abigail is a champion for lowering the high cost of living, saving healthcare from the relentless far-right assault and protecting the federal workforce so they can serve the American people without political interference,” said House Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the announcement.

You can watch the State of the Union and the Democratic response on Scripps News. Tune in for live coverage and analysis starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24.