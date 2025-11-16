Trump slams Indiana Republicans for not moving forward with redistricting effort

President Donald Trump is warning Indiana Republicans that anyone who opposes a new redistricting push could face a primary challenge, escalating tensions inside the party.

Trump’s comments on Sunday came after Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Friday that there was not enough support in the chamber to move forward with redistricting.

Trump singled out Bray directly, accusing him of jeopardizing Republicans’ chances of controlling the U.S. House after the 2026 midterms.

"Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED," Trump said on Truth Social.

He also took aim at Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, who called a special session to pursue redistricting after pressure from the Trump administration.

"Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes," Trump said. "Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!"

Redistricting battles are playing out across the country. Republican-led legislatures in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina have worked to craft maps favorable to the GOP.

Meanwhile, Democrats in California advanced their own strategy in response to Republicans: A ballot measure passed in November that gives the party a favorable map and could allow Democrats to pick up as many as five seats in 2026.

There are currently 219 Republicans and 214 Democrats in the House