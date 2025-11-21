Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump rolls back Brazil tariffs in effort to cut food prices

President Trump has eased tariffs on Brazilian coffee, fruit and beef to help lower U.S. consumer costs, aligning previous trade policies.
US Economy
President Donald Trump has further loosened tariffs on Brazil as part of his effort to lower consumer costs for Americans. The decision, released Thursday, affects coffee, fruit and beef, among other goods.

The White House said last week that Trump was rolling back some worldwide tariffs that were originally announced in April.

However, Brazil said that didn't affect levies that Trump had enacted in July to punish the country for prosecuting his political ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Thursday's decision harmonizes Trump's plans, ensuring that neither the April nor July tariffs apply to certain products.

Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have been negotiating over trade, which could further reduce tariffs.

