Trump emboldened after Supreme Court limits nationwide injunctions in birthright citizenship case

The White House is taking a victory lap after the United States Supreme Court limited the scope of nationwide injunctions by lower courts.

In a statement in the White House Press Briefing Room Friday, President Donald Trump called the ruling a "monumental victory for the Constitution."

"Thanks to this decision, we can now properly file to proceed with these numerous policies and those that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis, including birthright citizenship, ending sanctuary city funding, suspending refugee resettlement, freezing unnecessary funding, stopping federal taxpayers from paying for transgender surgeries and numerous other priorities of the American people," he said.

Other administration figures hailed the decision.

"Under our system, everyone has to follow the law—including judges!" Vice President JD Vance wrote on social media.

“Today, the Supreme Court instructed district courts to STOP the endless barrage of nationwide injunctions against President Trump,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, saying the Justice Department would now continue to advance and defend President Trump's policy priorities.

RELATED STORY | Supreme Court limits universal injunctions in birthright citizenship fight

The decision stemmed from a case before the court involving President Trump's executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship.

The court did not rule on the constitutionality of President Trump's executive order. But the ruling effectively allows President Trump to begin enforcing his executive order, pending legal challenges at the lower court level. The court ruled by a 6-3 majority, with the court's three liberal judges in the minority.