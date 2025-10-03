Trump $1 coin proposed for America’s 250th anniversary

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach shared designs for a potential $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump, timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

One side of the coin shows a side profile of Trump. The reverse depicts him raising a fist in front of an American flag, with the words “fight, fight, fight” encircling the image.

Beach said additional details would be released “soon,” once the federal government shutdown ends.

Steve Guest/X President Trump coin

Congress previously authorized the U.S. Mint to issue new $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial.” If produced, Trump would be the first living president to appear on a $1 coin. From 2007 to 2016, the Mint released four coins annually honoring deceased presidents, and in 2020, it issued a coin honoring George H.W. Bush after his death.

In recent years, the Mint has also released $1 coins recognizing innovations from all 50 states and honoring Native American leaders. However, due to a surplus of $1 coins, production since 2011 has been limited to quantities meeting collector demand, with coins largely absent from general circulation.

It remains unclear whether the semiquincentennial coins will be intended for wide circulation or for collectors.