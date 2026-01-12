Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Smithsonian removes Trump impeachment details from National Portrait Gallery exhibition

The museum installed a new black-and-white portrait of the president with a simplified label showing only his birth date and presidential terms.
Trump National Portrait Gallery
Rod Lamkey/AP
A photograph of President Donald Trump and a short plaque next to it are on display at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery's "American Presidents" exhibit on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 in Washington.
Trump National Portrait Gallery
Posted

The Smithsonian has removed details about President Donald Trump's impeachments from a portrait exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

The museum installed a new black-and-white portrait of President Trump last week with a simplified label showing only his birth date and that he is the 45th and 47th president.

The previous label mentioned he was impeached twice on charges of abuse of power and incitement of insurrection after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

RELATED STORY | Smithsonian says impeachment exhibit will be 'updated' after omitting Trump

The Smithsonian says it's exploring a more minimalist approach for new exhibitions.

The change comes as the museum faces pressure from the White House to align with the administration's vision.

RELATED STORY | White House orders a review of exhibits at Smithsonian museums

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are