National Guard to be sent to New Orleans, after Supreme Court blocks deployment in Chicago

The Trump administration authorized this week the deployment of up to 350 National Guard members to New Orleans and other metropolitan areas in Louisiana.

This is something that was expected and supported by the state's Republican Gov. Jeff Landry. He spoke about it yesterday on Fox News.

"We know how to make cities safe, and the National Guard compliments cities that are having high crime problems. Look at what the president's done in Washington, D.C.," Landry said.

The National Guard is expected to be in Louisiana through the end of February to help fight crime there.

But this comes on the heels of a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling against the Trump administration this week, refusing to overturn a lower courts' ruling that prevented the deployment of the National Guard in Chicago to assist in the protection of federal personnel and buildings.

In a rare setback for Trump's anti-crime agenda, the court indicated that the administration had failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute Illinois laws.

RELATED NEWS | Supreme Court blocks Trump's bid to deploy National Guard in Illinois

The ruling now raises questions about what will happen in other cities in which the president has deployed troops or attempted to deploy troops.

A White House spokesperson indicated the administration will continue working to safeguard the American public and says nothing from the ruling detracts from the president's core agenda.

Illinois' Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker posted on social media Tuesday, calling the ruling a big win for Illinois and American democracy.

"The brave men and women of our National Guard should never be used for political theater and deserve to be with their families and communities, especially during the holidays," Pritzker wrote.