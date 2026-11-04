Question 3 passed, now the legislature decides if Maryland redistricts

BALTIMORE, MD — Maryland voters have approved Question 3, paving the way for new rules governing how congressional maps can be drawn in the state.

With Democrats controlling power in Annapolis, the passage opens the door for the party to redraw congressional maps in a way that could give them an advantage in all 8 of Maryland's congressional districts.

Gov. Wes Moore was asked whether he wants to see an 8-0 map.

"I'm ready to engage the members of the General Assembly because one thing that I am very clear about, and I think the people of Maryland are very clear about is that Donald Trump is not done," Moore said.

John Dedie, a professor of political science at the Community College of Baltimore County, said the amendment's passage came as a surprise to many observers.

"I talked to a lot of political experts and not a single one the day before the election thought this would pass. So I think we also have to credit Governor Wes Moore for the things he did to get this across the finish line," Dedie said.

For a new map to take effect before the 2028 election, Maryland's legislature would need to approve it. That process may not be straightforward. Moore and Senate President Bill Ferguson disagreed on redistricting during this year's legislative session, with Senate Democrats declining to pass anything that would allow for mid-decade redistricting.

Dedie said the dynamic between the two leaders bears watching.

"He's in a powerful position in the Senate. The governor's been reelected. He's in a powerful position. The problem is, will these two people butt heads? Can they do kumbaya? The problem is Ferguson wasn't endorsed by Moore in the primary. Ferguson won. He doesn't owe Moore anything," Dedie said.

Throughout the process, Moore has kept to his talking points. He declined to say he wanted a new map last year and stopped short of saying he wants to see Maryland turn 8-0 after voters approved the measure.

The legislative session begins on January 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

