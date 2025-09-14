Public memorial for Charlie Kirk to be held in State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21

A public memorial titled “Building a Legacy Remembering Charlie Kirk” is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The event is open to the public. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the program will begin at 11 a.m. The event is being held by Turning Point USA and aims to honor Kirk’s life and legacy.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.



The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

Kirk was shot Wednesday afternoon while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition immediately after the shooting, and was pronounced dead from his injuries just hours after the shooting took place.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18.

President Donald Trump had said he would attend Kirk's memorial service.

"I believe it's in Arizona, and they've asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to do that," President Trump said prior to Turning Point USA's announcement.

More information about the upcoming memorial and how the public can participate can be found here.