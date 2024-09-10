Scripps News to live fact-check the Harris-Trump presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head Tuesday night for the first time on a presidential debate stage.

The "ABC News Presidential Debate" begins at 9 p.m. ET and is slated to last 90 minutes. It will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Both candidates have agreed to a set of rules that includes muted microphones when it's not their turn to speak. Both Harris and Trump also won't be allowed to bring any pre-written notes or props with them onstage.

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer questions, two minutes to deliver rebuttals, and one minute for responses or follow-ups as granted.

There will also be no opening statements and closing statements will run for two minutes per candidate. Trump won a coin toss and elected to give his closing statement last.

Scripps News will be simulcasting the debate and monitoring for claims that are false, misleading or require more context. Check back here for live updates once the debate begins.