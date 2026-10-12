Key deadlines ahead of the 2026 general election

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Election season is underway in Maryland, with several key deadlines approaching ahead of the Maryland general election on November 3.

Voters who are not yet registered have until Tuesday, Oct. 13, to register online. Those who miss that deadline can still register in person at early voting centers.

Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters looking to cast a ballot by mail face several upcoming deadlines. Requests to receive a mail-in ballot by mail or fax must be submitted by Oct. 27. Voters who prefer to receive their ballot by email have until Oct. 30 to make that request.

Mail-in ballots must be returned to drop-off locations or mailed in by November 3 to be counted.

Click here to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot, or find out where to vote.

Election day is November third. Polls are also open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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