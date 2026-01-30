Senate passes amended spending bill, returning it to House for expected final consideration on Monday

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon to pass an amended minibus appropriations bill that will temporarily fund major government agencies.

The bill received bipartisan support. The final vote in the chamber was 71-29.

The bill now returns to the House of Representatives, which will consider its new amendments for final passage.

Despite the Senate passage on Friday, a brief lapse in government funding is still possible: The budget faced a Friday night deadline, and House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Thursday the House will not return to Washington until Monday, which could result in some agencies being shuttered at least through the weekend.

RELATED NEWS | As Senate reaches deal to fund DHS for two weeks, government shutdown looms

The latest vote comes after the Senate reached a deal Thursday night to fund the Department of Homeland Security, following high-profile negotiations over whether and how the agency should spend its money. Democrats say Thursday's agreement marks progress toward their goals of oversight for DHS.

Democrats have made clear since last weekend's shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota that they want major changes to the Department of Homeland Security, specifically to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Their proposals include banning masks for agents, requiring body cameras and identification, and ending some roving patrols seen throughout mostly Democrat-run cities like Minneapolis.

The White House supported Friday's amended bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.