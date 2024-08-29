Mics will be muted during ABC presidential debate, network says

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will have similar rules to the debate between

Trump and President Joe Biden.

Harris' and Trump's microphones will be muted while the other person is speaking, according to The Associated Press.

The Harris campaign had been pushing for the mics to remain live "for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates."

However, the Trump campaign has said it was sticking to the rules previously agreed to when he was due to debate President Biden again — before the president dropped out of the race.

Other rules for the Sept. 10 debate on ABC include no written notes and no live audience, The Associated Press reports.

David Muir and Linsey Davis will reportedly moderate the debate, which will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance are scheduled to participate in a debate hosted by CBS on Oct. 1.

This year's fall presidential debate calendar has been more uncertain than previous years because the nonpartisan Presidential Debate Commission is no longer organizing and hosting the events following opposition from both parties.